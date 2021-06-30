Let's talk Kyle Schwarber, how the Nationals are only a few games back of NL East lead | Locked On Nats

The Washington Nationals are only three games behind the New York Mets for first place in the NL East.

WASHINGTON — The addition of Kyle Schwarber to the Washington Nationals has been a great thing. And now, the team is only three games back of the New York Mets for the National League East lead.

Josh Neighbors of the Locked On National podcast breaks down the Washington Nationals lastest success and what's next for the team heading into July on the latest episode.

Schwarber has 16 HRs in his last 18 games! Tied for most over an 18-game span in MLB history! His success parallels the 14-4 record that the Nationals have displayed.

The Nationals have a big four-game series coming up with the Los Angeles Dodgers later this week that could help them edge closer to the NL East lead.

The NL East is a close division, with eight wins separating the first-place New York Mets from the last-place Miami Marlins. The Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves have been filling in the middle of the division standings for a while now.