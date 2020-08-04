WASHINGTON — The Washington Justice, D.C.'s newest esports team, is in an interesting position due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

There play a sport that is online, but together at the same time. And since they are a new professional team to D.C., the coronavirus has impacted their growth as a team on a city, with home stands (home games or matches) now no longer being played with spectators or large crowds.

The Justice, who consist of eight players and three coaches, usually play with each other. Side-by-side through video games, against there opponents.

Now the Justice and the other teams in its league are playing from separate rooms and communicating virtually, something different from the normal team and league experience.

Homestand tournaments are something that is a big revenue service for the league. The Justice had their first homestand match in D.C. earlier in the winter at "The Anthem."

Thousands attended the matches that were held at the weekend-long event put on by the Justice and the Overwatch League.

So far the Washington Justice sit at 2-6 overall in the Overwatch League. And its next match will be against the Dallas Fuel.

