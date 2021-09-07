Where would you rank Ron Rivera among the NFL's head coaches? | Locked On WFT

The Locked on WFT podcast goes over a ridiculous poll that tried to present Ron Rivera as the worst coach in the NFL. What do you think?

ASHBURN, Va. — Chirs Russell and David Harrison of the Locked on Washington Football Team podcast react to a ridiculous poll that tried to present Ron Rivera as the worst coach in the NFL.

The podcast also goes over ESPN's results of the top-ten cornerbacks and top-ten linebackers ahead of the 2021 season and where the Washington Football Team ranks.

Plus, time is ticking on a Brandon Scherff long-term deal but he's still part of a deep offensive line. The 29-year-old has been a mainstay up front for Washington since he joined the team in 2015 after being drafted out of the University of Iowa.

Listen to the Locked On Washington Football Team podcast with Chris Russell and David Harrison for the latest news for the Burgundy & Gold.

Also, Chris and David have a great interview with Morgan State coach Omarr Smith, who coached on Washington's staff during OTAs and will be staying with them for the beginning of training camp.

Smith speaks with Locked On WFT about the Burgundy and Gold's defense and players that could make an impact for the team this coming season.

Here's The Washington Football Team's entire preseason and regular-season schedule for the 2021 NFL season:

Preseason:

August 12th: at New England Patriots

TBD: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TBD: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Regular Season:

Week 1 (September 12th) vs. San Diego Chargers

Week 2: September 16th: vs. New York Giants

Week 3: September 26th: at Buffalo Bills

Week 4: October 3rd: at Atlanta Falcons

Week 5: October 10th: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 6: October 17th: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 7: October 24th: at Green Bay Packers

Week 8: October 31st: at Denver Broncos

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: November 14th: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11: November 21st: at Carolina Panthers

Week 12: November 29th: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 13: December 5th: at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 14: December 12th: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 15: TBD: at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: December 26th: at Dallas Cowboys

Week 17: January 2nd: vs. Philadelphia Eagles