Reacting to Washington Football Team's signing extensions for key players | Locked On WFT

The Locked on WFT Podcast reacts to Logan Thomas and Jon Allen signing extensions with the Washington Football Team ahead of training camp this week.

WASHINGTON — The Locked on Washington Football Team Podcast with Chris Russell and David Harrison breaks down the NEW contact extensions for tight end Logan Thomas and defensive lineman Jon Allen that happened this week ahead of training camp in Richmond.

The new contract extension for Allen is for 4-years, $72 million -- with a $30 million signing bonus. The 26-year-old has been with Washington since 2017 and has recorded 202 tackles and 17 sacks since being drafted by the team.

"This is life-changing money. It changes your future. It’s emotional.” said Jonathan Allen after Wednesday's training camp practice on Wednesday in Richmond.

According to The Washington Post, for Logan Thomas, his extension is for 3-years and $24 million. Thomas has been with Washington since 2020, and had a break-out season with the team last year, becoming a prominent receiving option for multiple quarterbacks that started for the team amid injuries at that position.

Listen to the Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast with Chris Russell and David Harrison during training camp this week.

Top-3 WFT players on each side of the ball, plus a wild card pick on top of it all for a rookie who will stand out during training camp:

Chase Young, Montez Sweat, William Jackson III, Jamin Davis, and Benjamin St-Juste are named from the defense. On offense, we're talking Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Brandon Scherff, Logan Thomas, and Antonio Gibson. But in what order, and who put them where? And who was left off completely?"

Chris picked defense:

1. Montez Sweat

2. Chase Young

3. William Jackson III

David picked offense:

1. Terry McLaurin

2. Curtis Samuel

3. Ryan Fitzpatrick

Wild Cards:

Chris: Jamin Davis

David: Benjamin St-Juste