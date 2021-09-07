Breaking down Washington ahead of training camp | Locked On WFT

Washington will have its training camp from July 27-30 in Richmond, Virginia. Here's what you need to know ahead of camp.

Washington will have its training camp from July 27-30 in Richmond, Virginia. And will be looking to capitalize in the second season under Ron Rivera after making the playoffs in his first year with the team.

Chris and David preview WFT's safeties and talks about Ryan Fitzpatrick, who will enter training camp as the projects starter for the Burgundy & Gold in his first season with the team.

Locked On WFT also talks about the NFL's vaccination threats towards players yet not vaccinated, and what that could look like once the season kicks off with pre-season training camps.

Listen to the Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast with Chris Russell and David Harrison.

Top-3 WFT players on each side of the ball, plus a wild card pick on top of it all for a rookie who will stand out during training camp:

Chase Young, Montez Sweat, William Jackson III, Jamin Davis, and Benjamin St-Juste are named from the defense. On offense, we're talking Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Brandon Scherff, Logan Thomas, and Antonio Gibson. But in what order, and who put them where? And who was left off completely?"

Chris picked defense:

1. Montez Sweat

2. Chase Young

3. William Jackson III

David picked offense:

1. Terry McLaurin

2. Curtis Samuel

3. Ryan Fitzpatrick

Wild Cards:

Chris: Jamin Davis

David: Benjamin St-Juste

*Chris also said he'd have considered Logan Thomas and Brandon Scherff for his Top-3 on offense.