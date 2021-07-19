Washington Football Team training camp preview, what you need to know | Locked On WFT

The Locked On WFT Podcast breaks down the latest news from the team ahead of training camp, plus looks at the newcomers looking to become new fan favorites this year

The guys are back to five days per week starting Monday and kicking it all off with a discussion about what they hope or expect to see early on at the Washington Football Team Training Camp.

Washington will have its training camp from July 27-30 in Richmond, Virginia. And will be looking to capitalize in the second season under Ron Rivera after making the playoffs in his first year with the team.

In segment two, Chris and David turn our attention to the defensive line as they continue to preview position groups ahead of said training camp and preseason.

You know about the stars like Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Da'Ron Payne and Jonathan Allen ... But what does the return of Matt Ioannidis mean? Can James Smith-Williams make a push for more playing time? And what about rookies Wiliam Bradley-King and Penn State's Shaka Toney?

Listen to the Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast with Chris Russell and David Harrison.

Finally, thanks to a listener's voicemail, the guys talk about their Top-3 WFT players on each side of the ball, and pick a wild card on top of it all!

Chase Young, Montez Sweat, William Jackson III, Jamin Davis, and Benjamin St-Juste are named from the defense. On offense, we're talking Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Brandon Scherff, Logan Thomas, and Antonio Gibson. But in what order, and who put them where? And who was left off completely?"

Chris picked defense:

1. Montez Sweat

2. Chase Young

3. William Jackson III

David picked offense:

1. Terry McLaurin

2. Curtis Samuel

3. Ryan Fitzpatrick

Wild Cards:

Chris: Jamin Davis

David: Benjamin St-Juste

*Chris also said he'd have considered Logan Thomas and Brandon Scherff for his Top-3 on offense.