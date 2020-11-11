Ticket prices for Washington Football Team way up amid coronavirus, social distancing at FedEx Field

Some tickets last season cost less for the Washington Football Team than for the DC Defenders its opening game of the XFL season.

WASHINGTON — Less than a year ago, Washington's NFL team offered one of the cheapest professional sporting experiences in D.C. But now, Washington Football Team tickets have skyrocketed for games at FedEx Field, due to the coronavirus and social distancing requirements at stadiums in the United States.

Right now, tickets are in the hundreds to watch the game. At its cheapest, a Washington game will cost fans more than $100, according to prices on Ticketmaster.

Tickets were selling for as little as $4 for Washington games last fall.

Last year, it cost more to watch the XFL's D.C. Defenders opening game of the season, then it was to watch the Burgundy & Gold.



The first home game with fans in attendance for the Washington Football Team in the 2020 season was when the team hosted the New York Giants on Nov. 9.

The Washington Football Team announced in mid-October that it would start letting fans into the stands again. It came as Prince George's County government officials gave their blessing to have a limited number of season ticket holders in the stadium.

About 3,000 tickets are available for each game. It is less than 10% of the capacity of FedEx's Field, which can hold around 82,000 fans.