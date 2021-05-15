Ryan Fitzpatrick potentially will square off against two of his former teams in 2021

Washington will play both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills during its 2021 campaign.

WASHINGTON — One of the newest additions to the Washington Football Team's quarterback room will have a chance to play two teams he was formerly a part of.

If Ryan Fitzpatrick were to start a majority of games for Washington in 2021, he would likely face the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Washington will play the Bills on Sept. 26 and is set to play the Bucs on Nov. 14. The latter of which is a rematch of last year's first-round playoff game that saw Tom Brady give Tampa a win at FedEx Field.

The Bills and Bucs are two of the now nine NFL teams he has played for since he entered the league in 2005 after playing in college at Harvard University. He played for the Bills from 2009-2012. He played with the Bucs from 2017-2018.

Ryan Fitzpatrick signed with Washington during an off-season deal. He is the most likely quarterback to start this season amid the Burgundy & Gold not drafting a quarterback and not signing a more notable name at the position.

Fitzpatrick last played for the Miami Dolphins, where he helped mentor Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa would eventually replace Fitzpatrick at the starting position, even with the 38-year-old playing solidly for the team in 2020.