Breaking down Washington's loss to the Buffalo Bills | Locked On WFT

The Locked On WFT Podcast recaps Week 3 after Washington fell to 1-2 on the season with a 43-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

In this analysis episode of the Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast, we share our thoughts following the end of the game. Chris was even still in upstate New York when we recorded.

First, we give our analysis of what the Buffalo Bills accomplished on the field, and then we dive into the WFT offense and defense respectively. Finally, we'll wrap up our first thoughts on the Week 3 loss identifying our plays and players of the game.

Washington Football Team Updates Heading Into Week 4:

STOCK UP

Running back Antonio Gibson flashed with a 73-yard touchdown catch against Buffalo. It was the kind of play that typified Rivera's hope Heinicke can let other offensive weapons make some plays.

STOCK DOWN

Linebacker Jon Bostic has been a staple of Washington's defense but has been beaten on a few plays of late and is one of many reasons the unit is not playing to expectations.

INJURIES

Receiver Curtis Samuel is eligible to come off injured reserve this week. Rivera is taking a wait-and-see approach after Samuel was put on IR to give him more time for a nagging groin injury to heal. Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis is expected to return to practice after missing the Buffalo game with a knee injury.

KEY NUMBER

3 — first-drive touchdowns Washington’s defense has allowed through three games. It is a point of emphasis, but "it is also everything’s got to be better," Rivera said.

NEXT STEPS