A wild finish gives Washington its 4th win in a row | Locked On WFT

Washington's back to .500 on the season after a win over the Raiders. Chris and David of the Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast break it all down.

WASHINGTON — Chris Russell and David Harrison of the Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast share their thoughts after the Burgundy & Gold defeated the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The 17-15 win over Las Vegas was Washington's fourth win in a row after starting the season 2-6. It also put Washington (6-6 overall) back in a better position to make a run at the playoffs.

In the latest episode of the Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast, the guys also talk about injuries and milestones. Tight end Logan Thomas could possibly be lost for the rest of the season. But running back Antonio Gibson reached 2,000 career scrimmage yards, marking what has been a productive year for the 23-year-old who is in only his second NFL season.

Listen to the Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast below:

The Locked On WFT Podcast also talks about Washington's kicking carousel that somehow continues to work (while also causing anxiety for fans at the same time because of uncertainty at the position week to week).

Bethesda, Maryland, native, Brian Johnson gave Washington the lead with less than a minute left in the game when he connected on a 48-yard field goal.

The Washington Football Team signed kicker Johnson off the Chicago Bears practice squad last Tuesday. It came after kicker Joey Slye injured his hamstring in Washington's Monday night win over Seattle.

Johnson is the third consecutive kicker the Washington Football Team has signed this season from the Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia (DMV) area. Johnson also played college ball at Virginia Tech.