Previewing Washington's matchup against the Buffalo Bills | Locked On WFT

This is a big game for both Washington and Buffalo, as both teams sit at 1-1 overall on the season and won in Week 2 after tough losses to start their seasons.

In this final episode before the Washington Football Team's Week 3 match-up with the Buffalo Bills, David goes over the latest injury news and updates, discusses prop bet choices from BetOnline.ag, and delivers his and Chris' predictions and projections for the WFT's first road game of the 2021 NFL Season!

Fun Facts Ahead Of The Game

BEARS CONNECTION

Rivera and Frazier go back to being teammates on the Bears' famed 1985 Super Bowl-winning defense. It was Frazier who helped coax Rivera into coaching, which is how they wound up together in Philadelphia.

“Every time we talk, I do remind him of that, that he owes me some residuals for getting him into this occupation,” Frazier said.

RUNNING ON WASHINGTON

As much as Washington’s defense is concerned about what Allen can do in the passing game, the unit’s history against mobile quarterbacks is even more of an issue. Giants QB Daniel Jones ran nine times for 95 yards and a touchdown last week.

Allen has 13 games of 45-plus yards rushing in his NFL career.

“It starts with the quarterback,” Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said. “Big, strong athletic guy, able to extend plays, tremendous arm talent, arm strength, tough guy to bring down.”

PATTERSON RETURNS

Washington rookie running back Jaret Patterson, who starred at the University at Buffalo, will finally do something he never did while in college: attend a Bills game.

“That’s my one regret,” Patterson said. “I wish I definitely would’ve went to the Bills games and just experienced the Bills Mafia up there because I feel like they have a great atmosphere, great fans.”

ANDY REID CUP?

Given how large Reid's coaching tree has grown, Rivera liked the thought of having an in-season competition between former assistants, who include Baltimore's John Harbaugh, Chicago's Matt Nagy and former Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson.