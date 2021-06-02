Former GM criticizes offensive line moves made by Washington, but in favor of team's direction under Ron Rivera | Locked on WFT

Chris Russell and David Harrison of the Locked On Washington Football Team podcast sat down with former NFL general manager Randy Mueller.

WASHINGTON — Chris Russell and David Harrison of the Locked On Washington Football Team podcast sat down with former NFL general manager Randy Mueller to talk about some of the moves the Burgundy & Gold recently have made on the offensive line.

Mueller didn't shy away from saying he disagreed with the Washington Football Team letting go of two offensive linemen, Geron Christian Sr. and Morgan Moses.

Both Moses and Christian were the team's starters at the two offensive tackle positions. Washington did take an offensive tackle, Samuel Cosmi from the University of Texas, in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Burgundy & Gold also signed veteran tackle Charles Leno.

While Mueller said he is a huge fan of what WFT head coach Ron Rivera is doing, he added that the timing of these specific trades at the offensive linemen position is what concerns him.

Mueller did admit that when he grew up in the NFL game professionally, he was taught that freeing cap money through the big guys up front can be a bad moved. Offensive linemen can get hurt, and having depth is needed as players breakdown during the season.

Mueller said that for him, it would be better to be patient and invite competition with other linemen signings, rather than get them off the roster and salary cap prematurely in the offseason.

Mueller has an NFL front officer career that spans a history with the Seahawks, Saints, Dolphins and Chargers. Meaning Mueller has been in positions to make trades with other teams and understands player movement at the professional level.

Chris, David and Mueller also discussed some recent big player names that may be making moves to other teams and talked about the Washington Football Team's quarterback situation.

Here's The Washington Football Team's entire preseason and regular-season schedule for the 2021 NFL season:

Preseason:

August 12th: at New England Patriots

TBD: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TBD: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Regular Season:

Week 1 (September 12th) vs. San Diego Chargers

Week 2: September 16: vs. New York Giants

Week 3: September 26: at Buffalo Bills

Week 4: October 3: at Atlanta Falcons

Week 5: October 10: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 6: October 17: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 7: October 24: at Green Bay Packers

Week 8: October 31: at Denver Broncos

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: November 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11: November 21: at Carolina Panthers

Week 12: November 29: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 13: December 5: at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 14: December 12th: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 15: TBD: at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: December 26: at Dallas Cowboys

Week 17: January 2: vs. Philadelphia Eagles