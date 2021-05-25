OTA's start this week for Washington. Here's what you need to know | Locked On WFT

Chris and David of the Locked On WFT podcast take a look at key position battles and decisions that need to be made during OTA's for the Burgundy and Gold.

Then, was Morgan Moses released because of ping-pong? Not likely, but there could be something behind Ron Rivera's decision to remove the table upon his arrival.

On Monday Atlanta Falcons star receiver Julio Jones set the sports world ablaze with his comments about his future with the Atlanta Falcons, and as it turns out, with the Dallas Cowboys as well. Saying he wants to win now. Could WFT be the spot he does it in? Our hosts discuss.

Then, the Washington Football Team made some administrative moves. What do they mean, and what could be on the horizon? Our hosts discuss all of these topics and more, on today's episode of the Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast!

Here's The Washington Football Team's entire preseason and regular-season schedule for the 2021 NFL season:

Preseason:

August 12th: at New England Patriots

TBD: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TBD: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Regular Season:

Week 1 (September 12th) vs. San Diego Chargers

Week 2: September 16th: vs. New York Giants

Week 3: September 26th: at Buffalo Bills

Week 4: October 3rd: at Atlanta Falcons

Week 5: October 10th: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 6: October 17th: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 7: October 24th: at Green Bay Packers

Week 8: October 31st: at Denver Broncos

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: November 14th: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11: November 21st: at Carolina Panthers

Week 12: November 29th: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 13: December 5th: at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 14: December 12th: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 15: TBD: at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: December 26th: at Dallas Cowboys

Week 17: January 2nd: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 18: January 9th: at New York Giants