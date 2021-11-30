Analyzing Washington's wild Monday night win over Seattle | Locked On WFT

Chris Russell and David Harrison of the Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast breakdown Washington's third win in a row -- a big game for the Burgundy and Gold.

ASHBURN, Va. — Following the Washington Football Team's 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 12 of the NFL Season, Chris Russell (Team 980's Russell and Medhurst) and David Harrison (Washington Football Team on SI.com) discuss the win, and how it came to be.

Leading the way for WFT were its running backs, Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic. Both accounted for 61% of the team's offensive touches Monday night.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke had a mostly efficient evening as well, earning a quarterback rating north of 90.

Meanwhile, the worst third-down defense in the NFL held Seattle to less than 33% on third-down conversions and forced five straight three-and-out possessions against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense.

The game wasn't without drama, and we dive into all of it, on this episode of the Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast:

WHAT’S WORKING

The defense ranks fourth in the NFL since Week 10, allowing 279 yards a game. Rivera credits better communication and using Landon Collins as a hybrid safety/linebacker has helped get playmakers Kamren Curl and Bobby McCain on the field.

“With Landon, it gives us an opportunity to take advantage of a skill set that I really appreciate,” Rivera said, comparing Collins to Shaq Thompson playing the “buffalo nickel” position with Carolina. “When you watch Landon, you watch his productivity over those last few weeks, what he’s done and how he’s impacted games, that's pretty special.”

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Washington is on to its fourth kicker after Joey Slye pulled his left hamstring chasing down Rasheem Green on the blocked extra point attempt Monday night. The team signed Brian Johnson, who was on Chicago's practice squad and spent time earlier this season with New Orleans.

Johnson made all eight of his field-goal attempts with the Saints, but missed three extra points and was released after four games. After releasing Dustin Hopkins and having blocked kick problems with Chris Blewitt, Rivera said Washington wanted a kicker who can get the ball in the air quickly and elevate it.

STOCK UP

DeAndre Carter continues to be Washington's best free-agent signing, and it goes beyond his return specialties. Carter made four catches for 42 yards against the Seahawks and has developed chemistry with Heinicke.

STOCK DOWN

Rookie cornerback Benjamin St-Juste has not gotten a defensive snap in either of the past two games. That's more a credit to Kendall Fuller and Danny Johnson than a knock on the third-round pick, but he looks more like a developmental prospect than a part of the current secondary.

"We’ve just been very pleased with what we’ve gotten from the guys that are on the field right now," Rivera said. “Benjamin’s still a young man that’s in our plans. We believe he’s got a bright future, and it’s just a matter of opportunities coming up again because it’ll happen.”

INJURED

In addition to Slye's absence, Washington could be without running back J.D. McKissic and interior offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer. McKissic was carted off in the final minutes against Seattle with an undisclosed injury, and Schweitzer's ankle injury pressed fourth-stringer Keith Ismael into snapping duty at the center.

Rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi will miss at least the next two games with a hip injury after going on injured reserve Monday. Rivera said the team did it out of necessity to open a spot for tight end Logan Thomas, who was activated off IR after missing six games with a hamstring injury.

KEY NUMBER

5 — Regular-season wins with Washington for Heinicke, the same as franchise legend and Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams.

NEXT STEPS