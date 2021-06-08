Washington Football Team starts 2021 minicamp practices | Chase Young is back and ready!

Washington was among a few teams that shortened the schedule for voluntary workouts and moved up minicamp.

WASHINGTON — Minicamp has started for National Football League teams, leaving no exception for the Washington Football Team.

The start of the Washington Football Team minicamp practices came with the addition of defensive end Chase Young, last year's Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Young was not at voluntary OTAs, which his coaches expressed no issue with.

Mandatory minicamps that started this week are going on mostly as planned. This is an emphasis on the word “mandatory,” which means players can be fined for no-showing.

Players on about two-thirds of teams issued statements in April saying they would stay away from voluntary offseason work. Many had decided to show up once those practices started.