Washington Football Team welcomes fans back to FedExField for practice under the lights

20,000 fans will attend the free event

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — The Washington Football team will host 20,000 fans at FedExField Friday night for a special practice event to kick off NFL preseason.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Friday, August 6, for the special Friday Night Football event.

In addition to being the first FedExField experience for fans this season, the practice will also serve as the first time the team will play on FedExField's brand new playing surface, which was recently completed to match the team's enhanced practice fields in Ashburn, Virginia.

"It's exciting to be welcoming our fans back into FedExField for the first time this season," said head coach Ron Rivera in a release. "Washington fans are the most passionate in the NFL, and I know our players are going to feed off of their energy at practice. We can't wait to embark on the 2021 season with the fans cheering us on at FedExField."

Fans can expect to get a first look at the 2021 entertainment team, hype team and drumline as the event will serve as the first time these groups will take the field to perform. The entertainment team is comprised of technically trained dancers, tumblers/stunters, and a DC based Beat-Ya-Feet crew, while the drumline will feature 18 members of the team's former marching band. Fans will also be treated to a fully produced pyrotechnic and laser light show at the conclusion of the practice event.

"We're so excited to welcome our fans back for this unique practice under the lights at FedExField," said Jason Wright, President of the Washington Football Team. "After a season unlike any other, it's truly a privilege to share all of the new fan initiatives and an invigorated team with this many fans and season ticket members all together. There are so many reasons holding an event like this is important for our team and fan base, so we are looking forward to this being just the beginning of a great season for the team and our fans."

Off the field, the team will host the "Taste of FedExField" event for season ticket holders, suite holders and other invited guests to preview dining options available for the 2021 season, following the Flavors of the DMV showcase in June.

The team will continue to deploy safety and public health measures at FedExField in coordination with Prince George's County leadership and health officials. For the latest FedExField safety protocols, please visit https://www.washingtonfootball.com/stadium/fedexfieldsafe.