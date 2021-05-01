x
A look at the players drafted by the Washington Football Team | Locked On WFT

Chris Russell and David Harrison of the Locked On Washington Football Team podcast breakdown the latest draft picks for Washington.

WASHINGTON — Ten new players were drafted by the Washington Football Team over a three-day span in the 2021 NFL Draft. And it's time to take a little inside look at who the Burgundy & Gold added to its team. 

Along with the standard seven picks that each franchise has an opportunity to use in the draft, Washington traded and negotiated with other teams to get additional picks in the third and seventh rounds of the draft. 

In all, the team drafted two wide receivers, one linebacker, one safety, one defensive back, two defensive ends, one long snapper and one tight end.

Listen to the Locked On Washington Football Team podcast with Chris Russell and David Harrison for the latest news following the NFL Draft.

Here is a look at the 10 men drafted by the Washington Football Team:

Round 1, Pick 19: Jamin Davis - Linebacker - Kentucky

Davis was born in Honolulu, Hawaii and grew up in Hinesville, Georgia. This is the second time in three years a Kentucky football player has been picked in the first round of the NFL draft.

Davis played sparingly in his first three years at Kentucky but exploded during his junior year with 102 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick in 10 games last fall.

Round 2, Pick 51: Samuel Cosmi - Offensive Tackle - Texas

Credit: AP
FILE - Texas offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi (52) prepares to block against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Texas, in this Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, file photo. The Kansas City Chiefs already have spent the offseason rebuilding an offensive line ravaged by injuries and then dominated by Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl. But there is still work to be done, and the next opportunity to provide some help up front for quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

Round 3, Pick 74: Benjamin St-Juste - Defensive Back - Minnesota

Credit: AP
Minnesota cornerback Benjamin St-Juste runs drills during Minnesota NFL football Pro Day Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)

Round 3, Pick 82: Dyami Brown - Wide Reciever - North Carolina

Credit: AP
North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) catches a pass as Notre Dame cornerback TaRiq Bracy (28) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Round 4, Pick 124: John Bates - Tight End - Boise State

Credit: AP
National Team tight end John Bates of Boise State (87) walks off the field after the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Round 5, Pick 163: Darrick Forrest - Safety - Cincinnati

Credit: AP
Cincinnati safety Darrick Forrest covers a play against Central Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Round 6, Pick 225: Cameron Cheeseman - Long Snapper - Michigan

Credit: AP
Florida defensive back Duke Dawson (7) walks to the sideline as Michigan place kicker Quinn Nordin (3) celebrates with Garrett Moores (15) and Cameron Cheeseman (33) after kicking a field goal in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Round 7, Pick 240: Will Bradley-King - Defensive End - Baylor

Round 7 Shaka Toney - Defensive End - Penn State

Credit: AP
Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney (18) leaves the field following an NCAA college football game against Illinois in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Round 7, Pick 258: Dax Milne - Wide Reciever - BYU

Credit: AP
BYU wide receiver Dax Milne makes a reception for a first down in the second quarter against North Alabama during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger, Pool)

