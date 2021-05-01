A look at the players drafted by the Washington Football Team | Locked On WFT

Chris Russell and David Harrison of the Locked On Washington Football Team podcast breakdown the latest draft picks for Washington.

WASHINGTON — Ten new players were drafted by the Washington Football Team over a three-day span in the 2021 NFL Draft. And it's time to take a little inside look at who the Burgundy & Gold added to its team.

Along with the standard seven picks that each franchise has an opportunity to use in the draft, Washington traded and negotiated with other teams to get additional picks in the third and seventh rounds of the draft.

In all, the team drafted two wide receivers, one linebacker, one safety, one defensive back, two defensive ends, one long snapper and one tight end.

Here is a look at the 10 men drafted by the Washington Football Team:

Round 1, Pick 19: Jamin Davis - Linebacker - Kentucky

Davis was born in Honolulu, Hawaii and grew up in Hinesville, Georgia. This is the second time in three years a Kentucky football player has been picked in the first round of the NFL draft.

Davis played sparingly in his first three years at Kentucky but exploded during his junior year with 102 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick in 10 games last fall.

Round 2, Pick 51: Samuel Cosmi - Offensive Tackle - Texas

Round 3, Pick 74: Benjamin St-Juste - Defensive Back - Minnesota

Round 3, Pick 82: Dyami Brown - Wide Reciever - North Carolina

Round 4, Pick 124: John Bates - Tight End - Boise State

Round 5, Pick 163: Darrick Forrest - Safety - Cincinnati

Round 6, Pick 225: Cameron Cheeseman - Long Snapper - Michigan

Round 7, Pick 240: Will Bradley-King - Defensive End - Baylor

Round 7 Shaka Toney - Defensive End - Penn State