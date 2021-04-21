Locked On WFT: Franchise responds to Chauvin trial verdict; More on upcoming draft and what Washington should do

Former Pittsburgh Steelers great Levon Kirkland joins our Locked On hosts to discuss Clemson Tigers prospect Travis Etienne.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Football Team franchise, and key members of the organization, reacted to the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin on Tuesday.

From the franchise's response on Twitter to the emotional social posts by front office personnel, like the team's president Jason Wright. Chris and David break down an emotional day for the team and its athletes.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers great Levon Kirkland joins our Locked On hosts to discuss Clemson Tigers prospect Travis Etienne who was recently mock draft simulated to the Washington Football Team. Kirkland also discusses his connection and experience with head coach Ron Rivera.

Chris and David rank the top-3 running back prospects in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft! Find out if Etienne made the list of fits for the team, and where names like Najee Harris (Alabama), Javonte Williams (UNC), Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis), and Trey Sermon (Ohio State) all landed on the list for the guys.

Listen to the Locked On Washington Football Team podcast with Chris Russell and David Harrison.

