WFT adds CB William Jackson on $42M, 3-year deal; releases long snapper Nick Sundberg

The team reached an agreement to sign William Jackson to a contract worth $42 million over three years with $26 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team does not release contract terms.

The deal, like all others, cannot be signed until the new league year opens at 4 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Jackson replaces Ronald Darby, who left to join the Denver Broncos. The 28-year-old Jackson joins Washington after four seasons with the Bengals, during which he had three interceptions in 59 games, including 48 starts.

Washington also re-signed reserve running back Lamar Miller to a one-year contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed in an email to the AP.

Earlier this week, the team agreed to sign veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Washington went into free agency with almost $39 million in cap space, among the most in the NFL.

Washington is still in need of a No. 2 wide receiver to complement Terry McLaurin and is also looking for a linebacker after losing starter Kevin Pierre-Louis in free agency.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins posted to Instagram that he's coming back for another year, complete with a photo of himself signing a contract inside a child's bounce house. Hopkins made 27 of his 34 field-goal attempts last season.

Hopkins will have a new special teams teammate snapping the ball for field goals after longtime long snapper Nick Sundberg said he was informed by coach Ron Rivera he isn't in the team's plans moving forward. Sundberg was the organization's longest-tenured player, spending the past 11 seasons with Washington.

“I understand this is a business but I’m still sad to close this long chapter,” Sundberg said on Twitter. “I look forward to the next opportunity in my career, wherever that may be.”