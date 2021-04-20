Locked On WFT: Mock drafting Washington's first pick of 2021 NFL Draft

Starting this week with Mock Draft Monday. Chris Russell and David Harrison break down the latest news and stories on the Locked On Washington Football Team podcast.

WASHINGTON — Starting this week with Mock Draft Monday and a recent Pro Football Network mock simulation has University of Minnesota wide receiver, Rashod Bateman, heading to the Washington Football Team.

Chris and David react to that, and they react to comments made by head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew on Friday.

Finally, Locked On Washington Football Team ranks its top three defensive line NFL Draft prospects! Osa Odighizuwa (UCLA), Carlos Basham (Wake Forest), Malik Herring (Georgia), Tommy Togiai (Ohio State), Rashad Weaver and Patrick Jones (Pittsburgh) all make the list.

Plus, Alex Smith retires. What that means for the league and a recap of his time with the Washington Football Team, including how what he did in his return from the serious leg injury of 2018 was more than JUST a comeback.