Washington fans vote on this year's breakout star and predictions for NFC championship | Locked on WFT

The Locked On WFT Podcast breaks down recent survey results from the team's fanbase and interviews a current Washington cornerback.

Chris Russell and David Harrison host your Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast bringing you news, analysis and everything between as it pertains to the NFL and the WFT.

This week, the duo continues to look at the Athletic's survey results to get a feel of the WFT fanbase perditions as the team heads into training camp.

Washington will have its training camp from July 27-30 in Richmond, Virginia and will be looking to capitalize in the second season under Ron Rivera after making the playoffs in his first year with the team.

Harrison and Russell will also discuss who fans think will be this year's NFC East champions and whether WFT can defend that title after the retirement of quarterback Alex Smith.

In the second segment, WFT cornerback Jimmy Moreland joins the hosts to talk about his success after being a seventh-round pick in the NFL draft. Listeners will also get to hear about Moreland's thoughts on the addition so William Jackson III and rookie Benjamin St.-Juste.

Moreland will also share his thoughts on making personal improvements to his game following his 2020 campaign where he allowed zero touchdowns on 419 snaps. The Florida native will also give us insight into what he thinks about his teammates who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine.

This mid-week episode concludes with Harrison and Russel debating whether there is an available non-skill position player on the market who could still make a big impact on the team this upcoming season.