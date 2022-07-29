Locked On Commanders | Antonio Gandy-Golden retires, Day 2 training camp notes

The Locked On Commanders podcast discusses tight end Antonio Gandy-Golden retiring from the NFL. Plus, more notes from the start of training camp.

WASHINGTON — As the Washington Commanders concluded Day 2 of their training camp practices, head coach Ron Rivera announced to the media in attendance that wide receiver turned tight end Antonio Gandy-Golden is retiring from the NFL.

Good news followed, however, as we learned center Chase Roullier will be activated off the physically unable to participate (PUP) list for Friday's practice.

Then, the defense dominated on Wednesday with multiple interceptions, but there was a pass from Carson Wentz to Jahan Dotson that stood out for the offense.

Finally, what we know about Dan Snyder's testimony and the problem surrounding fan attendance at training camp. All on the Locked On Commanders podcast!

Fans who want to get a look at the 2022 Commanders up close will have a chance to do so at FedEx Field on Saturday, Aug. 6. Several other practices will be held between July 27 and Aug. 18 that fans had the opportunity to sign up for the chance to attend through a fan lottery system. The lottery is now closed.