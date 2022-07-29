Locked On Commanders | Antonio Gandy-Golden retires, Day 2 training camp notes

WASHINGTON — As the Washington Commanders concluded Day 2 of their training camp practices, head coach Ron Rivera announced to the media in attendance that wide receiver turned tight end Antonio Gandy-Golden is retiring from the NFL.
Good news followed, however, as we learned center Chase Roullier will be activated off the physically unable to participate (PUP) list for Friday's practice.
Then, the defense dominated on Wednesday with multiple interceptions, but there was a pass from Carson Wentz to Jahan Dotson that stood out for the offense.
Finally, what we know about Dan Snyder's testimony and the problem surrounding fan attendance at training camp. All on the Locked On Commanders podcast!
Watch or Listen to the Locked On Washington Commanders Podcast:
Fans who want to get a look at the 2022 Commanders up close will have a chance to do so at FedEx Field on Saturday, Aug. 6. Several other practices will be held between July 27 and Aug. 18 that fans had the opportunity to sign up for the chance to attend through a fan lottery system. The lottery is now closed.
Other special events include the team's annual Military Appreciation Day and a daily Commanders Community Corner. Washington Salute, the Official Military Appreciation Club of the Washington Commanders, will host local military members for a special viewing of practice and meet-and-greets with players and coaches on Saturday, July 30. Additionally, The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation will welcome DMV youth throughout training camp in the Commanders Community Corner. The Community Corner will also host select community groups, who will be invited to watch practice and receive special recognition for their service to our region.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.