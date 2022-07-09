Washington Commanders to introduce team dog at season opener

Meet the most valuable pup, Mando!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders have a new MVP. An 8-month-old English black Labrador retriever is the team's most valuable pup.

It's part of a partnership with K9s for Warriors, a charity organization that provides service dogs to disabled veterans. Mando will spend up to six months living with a volunteer trainer, as well as hanging out with the players and coaches.

He'll then return to K9s for Warriors to complete training before being paired with a veteran.

Mando, whose name was chosen by Commanders players, will make his debut at the team's season opener on Sept. 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to K9s for Warriors, roughly 20 veterans die by suicide every day. K9s for Warriors provides highly-trained service dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma.