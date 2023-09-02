Here's the latest on a potential Washington Commanders sale

The Commanders offered no comments on the sale of the team. But NFL Commissioner did speak about it at a press conference ahead of the Super Bowl in Arizona.

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — New reporting is offering some hints as to when the Washington Commanders franchise may be sold.

Sources told WUSA9 Sports Director Darren Haynes there are reports that owner Dan Snyder is still seeking to get $7 billion for the franchise. The Commanders said they are aware of this, as well as another report that the team will be sold after the Super Bowl, but before league meetings in March.

"The Commanders are under a process. That's their process. Ultimately if they reach a conclusion and have someone joining the ownership group or buying the team entirely, that's something that the ownership will look at," Goodell said.

If the Commanders find a buyer, any potential transaction would have to presented to the NFL Finance Committee for review. That usually takes place in the weeks leading up to the league meeting.