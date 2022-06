Locked On Commanders | Observations from OTAs Day 5; Rivera and Young speak to media

A look at the difference between this week's practice and last week's session. Coach Ron Rivera speaks to the media in his third year with the team.

WASHINGTON — The Locked On Commanders podcast was back on the field with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday for the team's fifth practice of the OTA period.

Our immediate observations center around differences between this week's practice and last week's session, and the feel of the roster on the field in Ron Rivera's third team as head coach, and Carson Wentz's first as the starting quarterback.

Then, we heard from Rivera and defensive end Chase Young following the day's activities.

Young is excited to be back with the Commanders, and the third-year player is rounding into shape after a leg injury that ended his 2021-2022 season early.

Washington Commanders Schedule:

Here's a closer look at the Commanders' season.

The team hopes to take command in the first game of the season on September 11 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, last year's last-place team.

Week 2 they will travel to Detroit. Then, in Week 3, Washington hosts rival Philadelphia. The Eagles come with some highly touted rookies, and a big off-season acquisition in A.J. Brown. They'll take on their former QB at FedExField.

Week 4 is at Jerry's World facing the Cowboys. It should be noted that the first four games of the season are all 1 p.m., Sunday games.

Then in Week 5, Washington kicks off right here on WUSA9 to Tennessee. That game is also set for 1 p.m.

Exciting times for Commanders lineman Charles Leno in Week 6. For Thursday Night Football he'll return to Chicago where he spent seven seasons with the Bears. Leno tweeted he "can't wait."

Week 7 sees Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers coming to town.

In Week 8, the Commanders travel to Indianapolis. Yep, Carson Wentz has to play at his former team's stadium twice this season. The first stop against the Colts.

Week 9 sees another former Commanders quarterback coming back to visit. Kirk Cousins returns to FedEx with the Minnesota Vikings.

Week 10 is that big reunion game with the City of Brotherly Love for Wentz, and it's primetime, Monday Night Football.

Week 11, the Commanders travel to Houston.

Week 12 the Commanders host Atlanta. One of their big wins last season came in the Peach State.

In Week 13, the Commanders finally get a look at another division foe: The New York Giants.

The team's bye comes late in the year on Week 14. Off their bye, they play the Giants again. The first half of December will be centered around New York.

A special Christmas Eve game for Week 16. The Commanders kick off in San Francisco on December 24 at 4:05 Eastern Time. That's a Saturday, so Washington will have off on Christmas Day, and if you're not making the holiday trip out west, you can catch the game right here on WUSA9.

Washington kicks off the new year with the Browns at home, 1 p.m. on New Year's Day.

To wrap up the regular season, The Commanders host the Dallas Cowboys. The time is TBD and so is the day, either January 7 or 8.

