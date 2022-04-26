Chris Russell and David Harrison of the Locked On Commanders podcast discuss how Washington will use its picks during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — The Locked On Commanders Podcast is breaking down what Washington fans need to know ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft that will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Thursday, April 28, through Saturday, April 30.

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and the team's general manager Martin Mayhew held a pre-draft press conference on Monday.

The Washington Commanders have the No. 11 pick during Thursday's first-round draft selection.

Chris Russell and David Harrison of the Locked On Commanders Podcast go over What the team is looking at doing with this pick and share anything about what they have heard leading up to this year's draft.

Watch or Listen to the Locked On Washington Commanders Podcast:

(DATE and TIME for Washington Commanders games are still TBD)

Schedule for the 2022 Season:

Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions

Washington Commanders at Houston Texans

Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts

Washington Commanders at New York Giants

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

New York Giants at Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders

Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders

Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders

Follow Chris and David on Twitter, where they share the latest news and analysis about the Washington Commanders:

Chris Russell: https://twitter.com/Russellmania621