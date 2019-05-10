WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals have a new team member who is sure to 'ruff' things up on the ice this season.

'Captain', a 10-week-old male yellow Labrador Retriever made his red carpet debut with the rest of his team Saturday ahead of the Cap's home opener against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Capitals announced in a release today that the organization has partnered with America's VetDogs, a non-profit that provides service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities.

Captain joins the Capitals as a service dog in training where he will socialize with the Capitals staff, players and public for the next 14-16 months, officials said in the release.

Captain's teammate, Alexander Ovechkin, helped Captain navigate through the red carpet, introducing him to all his new fans.

RELATED: Alex Ovechkin helps launch Ovi O's

WUSA 9's Darren Haynes was lucky enough to get a one-on-one with the team's furriest player.

Darren Haynes talks with Captain's handler and manager, Alex Ovechkin, about Captain's role on the ice this season.

WUSA 9

After Captain undergoes basic training, he will return to the America's VetDogs campus in Smithtown, Ny. to begin his formal service dog training. Once he graduates, he will be matched at no cost with a veteran or first responder to provide enhanced mobility, renewed independence and companionship.

Captain's fans can follow his adventures in training with the Capitals on twitter @CapsPup.

RELATED: This hockey player is 76 years old, and he's still getting body checked

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.