WASHINGTON — Washington Capitals player Evgeny Kuznetsov has been suspended from an international hockey league competition after testing positive for cocaine.

"I have made the decision to accept this penalty," said Kuznetsov. "Representing my country has always been so close to my heart and something I take so much pride in. Not being able to put that sweater on for four years is very hard to take."

A statement from the Washington Capitals said they are aware of the situation and are disappointed.

"We are disappointed with this development and take this occurrence seriously," the statement said.

Kuznetsov has voluntarily sought help through the education and counseling program provided by the National Hockey League. He's also agreed to regular drug testing.

"From the first day I took the ice in D.C., the Washington Capitals organization and our fans have been nothing but great to me and my family," Evgeny said. "I feel absolutely terrible for letting you down. I realize that the only way I can win you back is to take ownership of my situation and my actions from this point forward.”

“Unlike the IIHF, cocaine is not considered a performance enhancing drug and is therefore not a Prohibited Substance under the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program," said in a statement from The National Hockey League.

In addition to attending counseling, he will also "meet with Commissioner Gary Bettman to discuss his situation and review his conduct prior to the start of Training Camp preceding the 2019-20 season."

No additional information has been released.

