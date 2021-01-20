x
Washington appoints NBA G League's 2nd female GM, Nichols

Amber Nichols, who played four years of college basketball at Richmond, has been with the Go-Go since the team’s inception.
Teams stand on the court before a preseason NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Detroit Pistons, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON — Amber Nichols is the NBA G League’s second female general manager after the Washington Wizards promoted her to that job with the Capital City Go-Go on Friday.

Nichols, who played four years of college basketball at Richmond, has been with the Go-Go since the team’s inception. She managed its logistics the past two seasons and has worked with the Wizards’ front office during NBA and G League drafts and scouting events.

“Couldn’t be prouder. Amber deserves it,” Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard said on a video conference call. “She originally came to the Wizards as an intern; worked her way up.”

Nichols joins Tori Miller of the College Park Skyhawks as women serving as GMs in the G League. Miller became the first in July when the Atlanta Hawks put her in charge of its affiliate.

The G League season is expected to start next month in Florida with 18 teams participating. The Wizards are not sending their G League team to the bubble but Nichols will accompany some players who will participate with the Erie BayHawks, New Orleans’ affiliate.

