1-on-1 with Washington's Chase Young heading into Week 4 of NFL season | Locked On WFT

WASHINGTON — The Locked on Washington Football Team Podcast is joined by former No. 2 overall pick and reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, Chase Young.

Chase spoke with Chris Russell in a one-on-one interview following defensive struggles Washington had against the Bills last Sunday.

In a 43-21 loss, Washington (1-2 overall) gave up 481 yards to the Bills and allowed Buffalo to win the time of possession, who held onto the ball 11 minutes longer than the Burgundy & Gold.

Chase talks to the podcast about what's next, and how the team is moving forward in its upcoming Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons, who are also 1-2 on the season.

The guys also hear from Jay Gruden on another tough Sunday in Buffalo.

Washington Football Team Updates Heading Into Week 4:

STOCK UP

Running back Antonio Gibson flashed with a 73-yard touchdown catch against Buffalo. It was the kind of play that typified Rivera's hope Heinicke can let other offensive weapons make some plays.

STOCK DOWN

Linebacker Jon Bostic has been a staple of Washington's defense but has been beaten on a few plays of late and is one of many reasons the unit is not playing to expectations.

