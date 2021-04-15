Locked On WFT | Excitement grows over Washington Football Team's survey to fans; Snyder targets Bruce Allen in a legal filing

Chris Russell and David Harrison break down the latest news and stories on the Locked On Washington Football Team podcast.

WASHINGTON — There is a growing buzz surrounding surveys sent out by the Washington Football Team franchise to fans of the team as they try and collect feedback before heading in their re-branding direction.

Names like the Washington Redwolves, Redtails, Royals, Warriors, and the Washington DC Football Club (DCFC) seem to be among the favorites so far.

Team owner Dan Snyder is also back in the news as he tries to gain access to former team president Bruce Allen's text messages and documents, according to The Washington Post.

Snyder is accusing Allen, the former Washington Football Team general manager, of helping or being a part of spreading disparaging stories about him, according to The Washington Post story.

Sammis Reyes is getting more familiar with the Washington Football Team and its fans.

Reyes, born internationally and now on an NFL roster in the United States, cried for twenty minutes when the Washington Football Team called to sign him to the team.

Reyes has never played a single organized game of football, but spent half of his life chasing the American dream. And Washington may have some luck of its own with a 6'7, 240-pound tight end prospect now with the team.