Heinicke inks 2 year deal with Washington

Following a breakthrough performance in the playoffs, the former ODU standout gets a deal and some job security.

ASHBURN, Va. — In an NFL season that's going to see plenty of movement among its quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke won't have to worry about where he'll be playing next season. On Wednesday the 27 year reportedly re-signed for 2 years at $8.75 million dollars to stay with the Washington Football Team. Heinicke and the club each tweeting about the deal. "It's good feeling", he said through the team's website. "For this contract to come, it's a big sigh of relief. I'm really excited. This is the place I want to be".

Officially official ✍️ pic.twitter.com/9cF8Qg66xQ — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) February 10, 2021

Not back for a guy who had been out of football for nearly a year and a half and was taking virtual math classes through his alma mater, Old Dominion University. In December of 2020, Washington made a late regular season call.

Excited to continue my football career and leave free agency as a member of the football team! #HTTFBT — Taylor Heinicke (@TaylorHeinicke0) February 10, 2021