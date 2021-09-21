WUSA9 Game of the Week: Yorktown Patriots vs Westfield Bulldogs

Both Yorktown High School and the Westfield High School have a 2-2 overall record on the season ahead of this non-conference matchup.

CHANTILLY, Va. — Westfield High School host Yorktown High School in WUSA9's Game of the Week from Chantilly, Virginia.

Both the Yorktown Patriots and the Westfield Bulldogs have a 2-2 overall record on the season ahead of this non-conference matchup.

Westfield has won its last two games against Yorktown. Both of which were blowout wins over the Patriots.

The game starts at 7 p.m. and WUSA9 will be at Westfield's stadium starting at 5 p.m. to feature players, coaches, cheerleaders and fans!