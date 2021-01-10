WUSA9 Game of the Week: Oakton High School vs Madison High School

The Vienna Inn Bowl between Oakton and Madison is WUSA9's Game of the Week! Learn more about this rivalry before Friday.

VIENNA, Va. — The Oakton Cougars face-off against the Madison Warhawks in WUSA9's Game of the Week.

The Vienna Inn Bowl, as it has been dubbed, is a rivalry game between these two teams.

Dubbed the Vienna Inn Bowl because of the restaurant that sits near the two school communities, it is a great way to celebrate local youth sports and programs in that area of Virginia.

Last year's rivalry game was a Madison win 27-14 over Oakton.

Both teams have a combined record of 8-2 going into Friday's game.

Oakton High School (4-1)

Oakton vs West Springfield (28 - 42) Oakton vs Yorktown (32 - 28) Oakton vs Langley (34 - 15) Oakton vs Woodson (30 - 13) Oakton vs Lewis (37 - 0)

Madison High School (4-1)

Madison vs Marshall (33 - 7) Madison vs Langley (48 - 0) Madison vs Yorktown (41 - 0) Madison vs Lake Braddock (49 - 21) Madison vs Stone Bridge (20 - 0)