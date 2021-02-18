Gov. Northam to allow up to 250 people in stands for sporting events in Virginia

The announcement comes as high school fall sports teams started practicing this week.

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Northam will allow more people to attend sporting events in-person in Virginia.

250 people or spectators are now allowed to be present at sporting venues in the state, according to the new information and mandate from Northam's office.

The announcement comes as high school fall sports teams started practicing this week.

The Virginia High School League voted back in July to move the start date of fall sports to the spring. It was something that many states and even college programs and leagues did to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The impact of closing down youth sports, especially high school sports, is something that many parents and students across the DMV region have been frustrated about during the pandemic. Many student-athletes worried that not playing their senior season could impact potential college scholarship opportunities.

“When you need sports the most, it’s not there because of the pandemic," Woodrow Wilson High School senior athlete Danny Page said.

Page has worked hard throughout his high school career, earning 1200 on the SAT and maintaining a GPA of 4.3 throughout his senior year. He said he was counting on football to help him pay for college.