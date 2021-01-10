WUSA9 Game of the Week: Lake Braddock High School vs Robinson High School

The Lake Braddock Bruins take on the Robison Rams in the Battle of Burke for WUSA9’s Game of the Week.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — This week's WUSA9 Game of the Week is a rivalry game between the Robison Rams and the Lake Braddock Bruins.

The Battle of Burke is a rivalry game between these two high schools in Fairfax County that is played annually in northern Virginia.

Both the Bruins and Rams have a combined record of 11-1 going into the Battle of Burke.

Robinson won the last matchup of its rivalry with Lake Braddock, but the Rams have dropped four of its last five matchups against the Bruins.

Robison Rams (6-0)

Robinson vs West Springfield W 44-29

Robinson vs Edison W 49-7

Robinson vs Chantilly W 48-20

Robinson vs Justice W 57-0

Robinson vs Annandale W 42-0

Robinson vs South Lakes W 54-14

Lake Braddock Bruins (5-1)

Lake Braddock vs Hayfield W 23-0

Lake Braddock vs Madison L 49-21

Lake Braddock vs North Stafford W 20-19

Lake Braddock vs Annandale W 56-0

Lake Braddock vs South Lakes W 65-35

Lake Braddock vs T.C. Williams W 21-6