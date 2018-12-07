CHANTILLY, Va. -- She was one of the hottest basketball prospects in the country last year. Today, Azzi Fudd is still living up to the hype.

"It’s incredible because a few years ago I never thought I would get this good," Fudd told WUSA9 last October. "You don’t just see that so thinking about what my future looks like...I’ve have no idea what it holds, but I hope its something good like being a starter at the University of Connecticut."

RELATED: Local basketball phenom is the real deal

She became the first freshman in history win WCAC MVP honors, she won D.C. Gatorade Player of the year, a conference title, and she made the U17 USA team as a 15-year-old this summer.

"It’s amazing. It’s an amazing feeling," Fudd commented. "Seeing all the things we’ve done but its not just me. It's my team. I couldn't have done it alone...had whole St Johns and AAU team and now USA team. I just put in so much hard work during the season."

Fudd earned her first offer in sixth grade from Maryland.

Former University of Connecticut star and current USA head coach Carla Berube thinks so highly of her.

"She's awesome," Berube said. "Her ceiling is so high. She's gotten so much better as a player since last year, especially her confidence. She's like a quiet assassin out there." Berube once compared Azzi to Maya Moore and Diana Taurasi in an ESPN article last year.

Paige Bueckers, one of the top recruits for the class of 2020 and her USA teammate, gave her even higher praise.

“I mean she’s the GOAT(Greatest of All Time)," Bueckers said as she laughed and smiled. "I mean what else is there to say. She’s been doing this her whole life and it's amazing."

She isn't just a baller but a wonderful person as well.

"She's one of the kindest people you'll meet," Berube said. "She's so appreciative of everything."

In just a year’s time, the lovable star saw a lot of growth in her play.

"I’ve become more of a vocal leader and I was quiet last year. I was more of the baby of the team," Fudd."This year I'm still the youngest but I'm not looked at as a baby. I've become much more confident in what I have to say."

Well, let's hope that Fudd's increased confidence can help Team USA win a gold medal at the 2018 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Minsk, Belarus.

Despite all the success and accolades, the rising sophomore never changed who she is. Fudd remains humble, full of positive energy and always deflects to the team.

© 2018 WUSA