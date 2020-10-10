Virginia suffers 38-21 loss to NC State

Lindell Stone, in for an injured Brennan Armstrong, threw 3 touchdowns in the loss to the Wolfpack.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia (1-2, 1-2 ACC) led the game in total yards and time of possession but could not overcome an early lead by NC State (3-1, 3-1 ACC), as it fell 38-21 on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium.

Virginia scored 14 consecutive points after going down 24-0 to NC State early in the game. Quarterback Lindell Stone (Dallas, Texas) replaced injured quarterback Brennan Armstrong (Shelby, Ohio) after he left the game after a targeting penalty by NC State.