UVA lands a QB grad transfer from Mississippi St.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Redshirt junior, Keytaon Thompson has found a new home with the UVA Cavaliers. He has transferred to Virginia from Mississippi State.

Thompson was one of the highest ranked dual threat quarterbacks coming out of high school. He made a big splash as a freshman in the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl. Thompson threw for 120 yards, ran for 147 and accounted for three touchdowns in a win over Heisman Trophy winer Lamar Jackson and Louisville.

Thompson did well in one other start. But he lost a quarterback competition with the Bulldogs and hasn't seen much action the last two seasons.

Thompson is coming in as a graduate transfer. He can play right away and has two years of eligibility remaining.