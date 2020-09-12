USAA invites Army-Navy game fans to celebrate virtually at Army-Navy House

USAA, the presenting-sponsor of the 121st Army-Navy Game on Dec. 12, is launching the "Army-Navy House" sweepstakes ahead of this year's game.

WASHINGTON — USAA, the presenting-sponsor of the 121st Army-Navy Game on Dec. 12, is launching the "Army-Navy House" sweepstakes ahead of this year's game to help fans continue to celebrate the game's rivalry and traditions despite COVID-19 restrictions.

One of college football's most revered and storied rivalries will continue as the Army Black Knights take on the Navy Midshipmen at Michie Stadium on the campus at West Point, NY. However, only the Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets, the students at each academy, will be allowed in the stands. No outside fans will be able to attend in person.

USAA has planned the Army-Navy House sweepstakes to allow fans to carry on the rivalry from the comfort of their home. Fans can visit www.ArmyNavyHouse.com and upload a photo that shows off their fandom to be entered into the sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to the 2021 Army-Navy Game in New York City. One winner from each fandom will be chosen.

Will Navy send Army’s mules packing? Or will Army get Navy’s goat? Only time – and Saturday’s game – will tell. What do you think? #ArmyNavy pic.twitter.com/BCsfEzaHRy — USAA (@USAA) December 9, 2020

"There is no other rivalry that matches the passion, tradition and patriotism of the Army-Navy Game," said USAA Chief Brand Officer Tony Wells, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. "Brothers and sisters in arms all year, this is the one afternoon when they are rivals. While we share fans' disappointment that we cannot celebrate these future leaders in person, we can still share our support through Army-Navy House and come together virtually as we have learned to do during this pandemic."

In addition to the two grand prize winners, 1,000 fans from each Academy who upload a photo will be eligible to win a commemorative ticket from this year's game. Many Army-Navy fans have ticket stubs from games they have attended for the past 10, 20 or 30 years in a row. The commemorative ticket is a chance for fans to keep their streak alive even though they can't be there in person.

This year's playing of "America's Game" marks the first time the Army-Navy Game will be played at a home site since World War II when Annapolis hosted the 1942 game and West Point the 1943 game.