ADELPHI, Md. – The University System of Maryland Board of Regents announced Thursday that they are meeting following the death of death of football player Jordan McNair.

Friday morning, the board will hold a conference call to conduct a public vote on whether or not they should have a closed meeting regarding the June incident.

They released the following statement Thursday:

"The Board of Regents was shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Jordan McNair and has found subsequent allegations related to the University of Maryland Terrapins football program profoundly alarming," USM Chancellor Robert L . Caret said. "If true, they describe conduct that is unacceptable and antithetical to our commitment to the well-being of all our students and to our values as educators.

"The board supports UMCP’s decision to launch externally led investigations, as well as the interim actions taken by UMCP pending the outcome of those investigations," he continued. "The board will meet on August 17 to discuss these issues and to determine what, if any, additional actions may be necessary to ensure that the facts are uncovered and any necessary reforms are implemented. In the meantime, the USM will continue to work with UMCP and President Loh to support the health and safety of all students and student-athletes."

