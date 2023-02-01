Maryland lacrosse gears up for a new season

The men look to defend their title, while the Terps women look to take things further.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Practices are well underway for the Maryland Terrapins men's and women's lacrosse teams. The season begins for the men on Saturday. The defending national champions are coming off a perfect 18-0 season in 2022.

Coach John Tillman reminds his players every day that the team is made up of a lot of new faces. It's a brand new year, and a brand new season. Tillman said his focus is on 2023.

"You hope that carries over, but you realize you're starting from zero. You reset every year, whether you won the last game or not," Tillman said.

Luke Weirman says his team is looking forward to tough competition as the defending national champs.

"I definitely feel like there's always a target on our backs being here at Maryland. We kind of embrace that. We want to get everyone's best. That's our goal is to be the best by beating the best," Weirman said.

The Maryland women are also coming off one of their best seasons last year, making it all the way to the Final Four in 2022. The team came up shy of the national championship, but they say their quest for a title begins now.

"To have that Final Four experience that they had last year and the conference championship last year, I think that's really just given them a taste of what this is like, what they can achieve," said head coach Cathy Reese.

Goalie Emily Sterling agrees. Last year's experience has been valuable.