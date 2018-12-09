COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The University of Maryland football team's home opener against the University of Temple is still scheduled for Saturday at noon despite the game possibly being affected by Hurricane Florence.

The Maryland athletic department released the following statement on Tuesday:

“The University of Maryland Athletics Department is closely monitoring developments with Hurricane Florence and the possible impact on scheduled events this week, home and away. We are working with weather and emergency preparedness officials and campus administration to proactively track the storm as the path becomes more definitive over the next few days. Should various events be impacted, we will communicate those decisions as early as possible. Decisions will be based on the safety of the teams, officials, fans and others traveling to attend the game. As of now, there are no changes to any scheduled athletic events at home for the week ahead. Any necessary changes in status will be made as soon as they are known and will be communicated.”

Virginia Tech already canceled their game against East Carolina because of the hurricane’s potential impact and Virginia moved their home football game against Ohio to Vanderbilt stadium in Nashville.

