How one piece of tape inspires one of Maryland's top lacrosse stars

Abby Bosco lost her father in the 9/11 terror attacks, but finds comfort in a game day tradition honoring him.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland senior lacrosse player Abby Bosco is having one of the best seasons of her career. Bosco's play earned her a nomination for the Tewaaraton Award, which is lacrosse’s most prestigious honor.

The Terrapins are getting ready for their 33rd consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and Bosco is expected to play a big role. But when she takes the field, a big figure in her life will be noticeably absent from the stands.

“Although I wish he could be there physically, I know he’s always there – his presence, I always feel it. So I know it’s always been a grounding piece for me," Bosco said.

She doesn’t have many memories of her father, but she’s told she’s a lot like him, especially when it comes to how she plays the game.

Like him, Bosco has been described as an "energizer bunny" on the field.

"You know, just the ball's on the ground and it's hers, and somehow there could be eight people there fighting for a ground ball, yet she comes up with it," Maryland Women's Lacrosse Head Coach Cathy Reese said.

Many would argue Bosco’s tenacity is unmatched. It's something, she says, comes from within and from her father who she believes is watching over her from above.

“When things are going awesome our way, I kind of look down and smile, and I know he’s like, ‘Lets go!' He was a huge athlete, like a spitfire, as everyone describes him, so I just imagine what he would be thinking and saying in those moments,” Bosco said.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Bosco's life was forever changed.

It's understandably difficult for her to talk about that day. Bosco was just 2 years old when her father went to World Trade Center 1 that morning for a business meeting on the 105th floor. American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the tower at 8:46 a.m. Rich Bosco was one of 2,606 people who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks. He was 34 years old.

"Just to speak to the type of person he was, so he didn't work in the buildings. He just had a meeting there that day and it wasn't even for him, it was for one of his new employees but he was just the type of person that always wanted to make sure that everyone was ok," says Bosco.

Now, more than 20 years later, every time Abby takes the field, she keeps her dad close, with a little piece of white tape.

“I have this piece of white tape around my wrist and I would write his initials, a big RB right here," she said. I would put it on the inside so that every time I was lined up for a draw, I could just look down and see it."

This tape helps to keep her grounded and focused.

“You know, this is a great reminder of what do you play for? What’s the bigger picture? You know looking down at it, it does give me a sense of calmness," Bosco said.

Bosco’s mom, Traci, and stepdad, Tom, who she says stepped seamlessly into the role of dad, never miss a game, or an opportunity to tell her what her father would think of her today.

“When something great happens, they’re like, 'Your dad would be so proud of you,' and yeah, I mean it's so hard because I wish he could be here to see it all, and say it," says Bosco.