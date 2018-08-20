UMD Terps unveil plan to honor Jordan Mc — COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Members of the University of Maryland Football team are speaking following the death of player Jordan McNair last month.

The team filed into Cole Fieldhouse in front of media to share how they plan to honor their friend and teammate.

Among the plans, they will be encasing Jordan’s locker in glass throughout the season, they will also hold a moment of silence during two games, including the first of the year and a scholarship endowment.

Johnny Jordan said McNair was the best friend, teammate and roommate anyone could ask for.

"He was a gentle giant and we as a team will continue to carry on his legacy through the season and far beyond,” Johnny Jordan said. “The offensive line room will be named after Jordan and no member of the football team will wear 79 through his graduation year and will be honored on senior day with his class."

The school’s media relations team said players requested not to take any questions from reporters.

The team will have practice open to the media Monday afternoon.

