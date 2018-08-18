COLLEGE PARK, MD -- Two University of Maryland football players spoke on camera for the first time players about reports of the UMD football program having a “toxic culture.”

On Friday, the governing board of the Maryland public university system has voted to assert control over two investigations.One of the investigations is looking into the death of 19-year-old Jordan McNair.

The offensive lineman died in June after suffering exertional heatstroke at a team workout on May 29th.

The second investigation is looking into news reports that the football program mistreats its student-athletes.

WUSA9's Daren Haynes spoke with Redshirt Junior Defensive Tackle Oseh Saine and Junior Punter Wade Lees. They talked about their experience on the team and how they feel about their head coach now.

Saine and Lees have been with the program for the entire head coaching tenure of D.J. Durkin, which is 2 ½ years.

Durkin and the members of the University of Maryland athletic staff were placed on leave last week.

Saine told WUSA9 he witnessed a coach verbally belittle a player. He also said he witnessed a player outside of Jordan McNair, pass out during or after a workout.

In another incident, Saine said he witnessed a player being forced to eat a candy bar as he was made to watch teammates working out. Saine went on to say “maybe that was a little excessive."

Lees said the Maryland football program is not toxic.

Even though Saine saw some of their incidents occur, he and his teammate still defend Head Coach D.J. Durkin.

I hope his name is reputation doesn’t get tarnished," Saine said. "He doesn’t deserve any of the things people are saying about him”

“I really hope coach Durkin comes back to coach us, because he’s done all the hard work to getting us so close to succeeding," said Lees.

