COLLEGE PARK, MD -- The athletics staff at the University of Maryland has been put on administrative leave after a UMD football player died following a team workout.

In June, 19-year-old Jordan McNair died of a heatstroke following an organized workout during the offseason practice, according to Jordan McNair Foundation.

On Friday, UMD released the following statement:

"Following the death of Maryland football player Jordan McNair in June, the University of Maryland commissioned an external review of the procedures and protocols surrounding athletes’ health and safety. Pending the final outcome of this review, the university has placed members of the Athletics staff on administrative leave. We will be able to speak in greater detail when the review is complete and shared with the public. Our thoughts remain with Jordan McNair’s family, friends and teammates."

