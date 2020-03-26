WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The William & Mary football team considers themselves fortunate. If not for a scheduling conflict with the track team for field time at Zable Stadium, the Tribe could have been like many schools around the country. With the outbreak of the coronavirus, those same programs couldn't do spring football.

"We have a very successful track program", says head coach, Mike London. "And there are a lot of events at the school. So many things go on. It worked out for us".

London says he feels for those coaches, who in many cases haven't been able to do anything with players and coaches to get on the field as a team. The Hampton native always points to a bigger picture. He says, "It's challenging because you're more than a football player to your nephew, your cousin. You've got to be all those things right now. Our local communities, our nation, the world needs some empathy. Hopefully we can get through all of this and move on".