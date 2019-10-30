WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals are advancing to Game 7. The team just needs one more win to be titled 2019 World Series Champions.

1. If the Nationals win. It will be the first World Series title for the Nationals and first for a Washington D.C. since 1924. The 1924 Senators trailed the New York Giants three games to two before winning Game 6 and Game 7 to win their first and only World Series.

2. Max Scherzer will pitch in Game 7. The Nationals are 5-0 when Max Scherzer takes this hill this postseason.

3. The road team has won the first six games of the World Series. Overall, road teams have won eight straight World Series games. That’s the longest such streak in postseason history.

4. Nationals have won seven straight road games in a single postseason. That is a Major League record for a team from the National League.

5. Nationals Backs Against the Wall Again. The Nationals trailed 3-1 going into the 8th inning against the Brewers. They rallied to win 4-3 to advance in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. They also trailed the Dodgers 3-1 in a deciding Game 5. The Nationals would rally back to win 7-3 in 10 innings. The Nationals would advance to the NLC for the first time in franchise history (2005-present).

6. The last five World Series titles have been clinched by the road team. The 2013 Red Sox were the last team to clinch the World Series at home.

7. Max Scherzer (Cy Young winner) vs. Zack Greinke (Cy Young winner). This will be the first Game 7 in World Series history between two starters who already have a Cy Young.

8. The Nationals are trying to become the first team to be 12 games under .500 at any point during the regular season and win the World Series since the 1914 Boston “Miracle” Braves.

9. There have now been 15 homers by the road team in this World Series. That's the most in any World Series all-time. And we still have to play Game 7.

10. The Nationals are looking to bring D.C. it’s fourth championship in the last year and a half, joining the Capitals, Valor (AFL) and Mystics.

