Stubhub: Washington vs. Cowboys tickets were listed for almost $10k

The Washington Football Team will take on their divisional rivals at FedEx Field on Sunday.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Tickets for the Washington Football Team's home game against their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, will cost you a pretty penny. According to Stubhub, upper level 405 seats 7 and 8 are going for at least $300 right now. That's a lot of money to spend for nosebleed seats to watch a 6-6 team.

However, those same seats were initially listed for $9,999 each, until Stubhub says the ticket seller decided to change their asking price.

There's a lot of anticipation for Sunday's divisional showdown. The Cowboys have the best record in the NFC East and The Washington Football Team has won four straight games. According to Ticketmaster, the site the Washington Football Team uses to sell their tickets, seats in section 428, row 20, 11-16 are $374 each. Ron Rivera says he buy tickets to the game if he wasn't the head coach of The Washington Football Team. "I would pay" said Rivera. "This is something special. This is what this rivalry should be. Every time we play at home, I hope this is the type of moment we start creating going forward because I want to get our fan base back."

If you're not trying to spend hundreds of dollars for the game, especially right before the holidays, WFT did post on social media that they are selling limited standing room-only tickets for $99.

🚨 JUST RELEASED 🚨



We have limited standing room only tickets available this Sunday for #DALvsWAS!



You can be here for just $99 » https://t.co/ZWPUwdoOzg pic.twitter.com/4tozE2kfnO — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 6, 2021

These prices are quite a bit higher than what tickets have sold for at FedEx as of late. During Washington's Monday night game against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 29, tickets in lower level section 135 were going for $69. This week, tickets in the same section are $432 on Stubhub.

Despite the cost increase, Washington's Head Coach Ron Rivera hopes fans will attend Sunday's game.

"It creates energy players can play to," Rivera said.

Rivera said he believes that if Washington had fans during their playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, the outcome may have been different. The Buccaneers went on to win Super Bowl LV.